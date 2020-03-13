Local businesses are taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread

Some local businesses are taking extra steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Clifton Water District is temporarily closing off their lobby area to minimize in-person contact.

“The water treatment plan operators and distribution service techs: it really isn’t an option for us to work at home. We have to be on site and be able to respond to main line breaks out in the system,” says Water Treatment Operator, Amanda Fleming.

They are directing all customers to use the drive-thru window and are encouraging alternate kinds of payments.

“We are taking payments over the phone, through our website, as well as mail, making it as easy as possible for our customers to maintain a method of regularity as far as regular transactions go,” says Fleming.

Local gyms are also making slight changes. Crossroads Fitness is increasing availability of hand sanitizer, tissues and disinfecting wipes.

“We are also increasing the use of our protexus gun; it’s the same kind of gun that they used to disinfect the schools. It’s recommended that you use it every 48 to 72 hours and we’re doing the 48 hours,” says Crossroads Operations Director, Sabrina Suazo.

They are also reducing fitness hours to extend cleaning time.

“We are closing 9 pm Monday through Friday here at the North location and then we’ll be closing at 7 pm at the downtown location to give our maintenance and our cleaning crew extra time to sanitize because it does take them eight hours every night to clean the clubs,” says Suazo.

And they want to remind members:

“If you’re sick, please stay home. We just want to make sure that you are taking care of yourself and that you are protecting those around you,” says Suazo.

Mesa Fitness says they are also taking extra measures. They explain their facility does a deep clean seven days a week overnight and that they clean the facility hourly. They also say they have a midday Day Porter that comes in.

Both Crossroads and Mesa say the products they are using does kill COVID 19.

Regarding group fitness classes, Crossroads says they will continue as normal. Mesa Fitness says they have canceled this weekends’ group fitness programs to deep clean equipment and studio spaces.

