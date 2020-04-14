Local airports get millions in aid

Grand Junction and Montrose Regional Airports are two of 49 airports in Colorado that will receive part of a $10 billion aid package from the FAA and Department of Transportation.

Over $360 million will be awarded to Colorado airports to help respond to the COVID-19 health crisis. the money will help fund the continued operations and make up for some of the lost revenue due to the decrease in travel after to coronavirus pandemic forced city's across the world to shelter in place. Grand Junction regional will get about $5.6 million. Montrose regional will get a little over $2 million. The FAA encourages airports to spend the money as soon as possible offset the losses endured during the shutdown.

Denver International Airport will get the largest allotment of about $269 million.