Local agencies team up to collect masks, gloves, and sanitary supplies

Local hospitals and other healthcare facilities are gearing up to take on COVID-19, but with protective gear leaving shelves faster than usual, they're planning for the unknown.

Mesa County Public Health and other agencies are asking the community for donations of new or unused personal protective equipment, including procedure masks, exam gloves, bleach and disinfecting wipes.

However, donations have been postponed under a new order by Gov. Jared Polis.

This is all in efforts to make sure that if there is ever a shortage of supplies, they have more to fall back on.

"It's critical to protect the frontline resources, and the fight against the coronavirus, if we can't protect the healthcare workers that are fighting this, then it's all for not,” says Mesa County Emergency Manager Andy Martsolf.

