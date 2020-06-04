Local Organization causes controversy over Facebook post

There has been outrage across the country against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd. There have been several marches held locally. Mesa County Democrats say they support the protesters.

While protests have remained relatively peaceful locally, there has been some controversy.

On Monday, Mesa County Republicans came under fire for a Facebook post that insinuated George Floyd's death was staged. That post has since been taken down.

The Mesa County Republican party say they do not hold the position of the that Facebook post and will tighten their posting policies.

"I can’t imagine that anyone would even think that. I think someone was planting a seed to stir up things. Probably the beginning of the wave. There will be tons of stuff coming down the pike. People have to be very selective and do their homework about where their information is coming from,” says Chair of the Democratic Party Scott Beilfuss.

Chair of the Mesa County Republicans Kevin McCarney told KJCT over the phone, “The death of George Floyd is a tragedy. The officers involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

"I know Kevin and i believe him. People bomb us all the time on campaigns were doing or comments on stuff. It’s a small community, we kind of know each other. It doesn’t take long to figure out who’s pulling this stuff and sometimes it is people from out of the area,” says Scott.

While Mesa County republicans and democrats may not agree on how exactly to spark change, they both say the death of George Floyd was avoidable.