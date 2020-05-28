Local Hospitality Businesses Suffer

Covid-19 has radically altered the hospitality industry, and the Grand Valley is no exception.

The industry has seen a significant loss in revenue since the stay-at home order and travel bans came into effect.

The CDC implemented a meticulous set of new sanitary guidelines that local bed and breakfasts have had to adapt to.

“Prior to the stay at home order, I had reservations from people overseas and even in the United States and they have just been systematically cancelling their reservations,” says David Lester, owner of Willow Pond Bed and Breakfast.

Bed and breakfasts like Castle Creek Manor and Willow Pond have received downturns of 90% and 66%, respectively.

