Local Businesses Show Appreciation to VA Medical Center Staff

In a time where many businesses struggle to stay afloat, a few local companies have banded together to support a group close to their hearts.

Fidelity Mortgage, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization joined forces to show their appreciation for the health care workers.

Each organization present for the VA staff had a connection to the military and that’s why they chose to donate them.

During this time the VA is requesting no visitors due to Covid-19.

Though Enzo's dining room is open back up, they are still encouraging people to use their delivery and take-out services to avoid crowding.