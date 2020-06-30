Colorado State Primary Elections: Ballot Box Locations

Today, June 30th, 2020 is the day for primary elections in Colorado. Coloradans are headed to the polls to cast their ballots.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., these are the drop off locations in Mesa County:

Mesa County Ballot box locations:

Mesa County Central Services- 200 Spruce St, Grand Junction

Grand Valley Transit (West) - 612 24 ½ Rd, Grand Junction

Mesa County Human Services- 510 29 ½ Rd, Grand Junction

Peachtree Shopping Center- 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A2, Clifton

Fruita Civic Center: 325 E Aspen Ave, Fruita

Colorado Mesa University- 1100 North Avenue (outside the William S. Robinson Theater), Grand Junction

Mesa County Voter Service and Polling Centers:

Elections Office- 200 S Spruce St., Grand Junction, CO 81501

Fruita Civic Center – 325 Aspen Ave, Fruita, CO 81521

Clifton Christian Church 3241 F ¼ Road, Clifton, CO 81520

Montrose County Ballot Box Locations:

Montrose County Old Courthouse: 320S.1st St, Montrose

Nucla Annex Clerk and Recorder’s Office: 300 Main St, Nucla

Delta County Ballot Box Locations:

North Fork Annex Clerk’s Office – 501 Palmer St., Delta CO 81416

Cedaredge Library- 180 SW 6th Ave., Cedaredge, CO 81413

Paonia Town Hall – 214 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO 814213

