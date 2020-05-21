Local 24-hour drive-up ballot drop box in the works

A 24-hour drive-up ballot drop box is going through finishing touches at the central services building.

Voters will be able to use it for the upcoming elections.

It's a project that was in the works before COVID. A new 24-hour Drive-up Ballot Dropbox is being put in the parking lot of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

Originally, the dropbox project would have been paid for by taxpayer dollars. But now the dollars will come from the recent CARES Act.

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters says June 1 is the last day for unaffiliated to affiliate and Ballots will be mailed out the week of June 8.