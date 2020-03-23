Little League season postponed

Summer nights and baseball are the perfect pair. With the coronavirus outbreak, the season will begin later than normal.

District of Colorado and Little League International have agreed to postpone the little league season until May 11.

“I was kind of disappointed because it means I don't get to play,” said 12-year-old pitcher Riley Snoke. “I guess I can still practice at home by myself."

"Baseball, especially being an outdoor activity, probably is one of those things that is better to bring people together, boost immune systems. I think it's important to do those things," said Riley’s father, Josh Snoke.

Baseball is already a fairly socially distant sport which means there are plenty of ways to stay fit and continue to grow individually.

"Here I can't play with people so I just toss it up in the air and just hit them out in the field," Riley said.

"Nothing prevents a mom or dad from going out and throwing a ball with their kid,” Grand Mesa Little League President Chris Riley said. “YouTube is a great resource. They can gain a lot of skills watching videos, play development. Watch old baseball games."

It's not a matter of if, but when the season will begin.

"I think people need to keep their heads up and realize that this is a delay,” Riley said. “It won't be long before the lights are on, kids will be on the field, and those everyday sounds of summer will be there. I think we just have to get back to normal."

"I hope that this pent up energy we have for these games in the sports we love, I hope that everyone shows up,” Josh Snoke said. “I kind of think that's the American spirit. We might be held back for a little bit but once we are allowed to get out there and do these things, I really think we are going to see a rebound."

"(I’ll) probably be a little more grateful that I am able to do these things and that I am able to do it so often when I know some people can't, especially now after this virus," said Riley Snoke.

Grand Mesa's batting cages are open, they just ask that you keep the social distancing standards of six feet of separation.