Liquor license violation has restaurant owner questioning Montrose government

A story coming out of Montrose, questioning city council and former mayor Dave Bowman…

In regards to a liquor licensing violation that happened last year, during the Montrose Summer Music Series at the Black Canyon Golf Course.

Where Divot's Bar and Grill, owned by Janece Culver also holds the one and only liquor license at the facility.

The license was violated when Bowman asked for a certain amount of money from each alcohol sale, which therefore violates the license.

"I was uncomfortable with the fact it was dictated to me how I had to pay this non-profit,” says Culver.

Culver felt pressured because of her contract with the city for her restaurant and the mayor's position.

Neither party knew it was a violation at the time.

Culver turner herself in and is hoping city council will address the situation soon.

Bowman say the money, "goes to pay for all the expenses to put on the shows [and] there's a multitude of costs and I receive $800 per show that's put on.”

Culver hopes City Council addresses the situation, while Bowman hopes the music series continues for the Montrose community.

