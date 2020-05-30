Legacy Gym & Ninja Academy to reopen in June

Other establishments re-opened once they were given the green light, but gymnastics gym Legacy Academy waited. They will open at 25% capacity.

"We did get some loan and funding to buy us some more time. We want to make sure we’re doing everything correctly. Making sure we’re following all the procedures that they’ve recommended. That we’re doing it to a T. We want to have a safe place for the kids. We want to be the awesome facility we were designed to be.”

But to coordinate over 600 kids can be a challenge.

"We run classes in small groups. We’ve always run classes on eight on average. And we know who’s coming and when they’re coming. All of our equipment is already six feet apart. Our bar stations are 10 to 15 feet apart."

Kids will have to follow new procedures, and legacy has gone the extra mile. Including over one thousand gallons of disinfectant to clean equipment after every class. And an electrostatic disinfection, a state of the art disinfectant.

"We’re staggering our classes so we won’t have any more than one class showing up at a time, every 15 minutes. When they come in, they’ll wash their hands immediately then be instructed on where to sit. We’ll be taking temperatures; we’ve installed hands free faucets. So there’s going to be fewer touch points. The doors will be open, we’ve got a one way exit, everything is marked out on the floor,” says Brian Bensley, Owner.

Legacy gym can only allow one spectator per athlete coming in. They'll require kids five and under to have their parents with them to help social distance.

All kids will be able to return June 15. But if you’re uncomfortable of returning, you will have until the end of the year to make up any missed classes. This also includes the Ninja Academy.

Summer class schedules will be emailed the week of June 1.

For more updated information, please visit www.facebook.com/legacygymnasticsninja

