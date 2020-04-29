Lawsuit filed against former Fruita police officer and city of Fruita

Former Fruita Police Officer Garrett Henderson was cleared for use of force in May of 2018. On April 28, 2020, the suspect who was punched filed a lawsuit against the city of Fruita and Henderson.

The incident happened May 3, 2018 after police got a call about an intoxicated man in the area of Pine Street and Aquarius Avenue yelling at people. Corporal Garrett Henderson and Officer Clem Rodriguez responded to the call.

The video shows nothing out of the ordinary at first. But a few moments after the officers help the man up, Cpl. Henderson is seen punching the suspect.

Cpl. Henderson said when they went to arrest the suspect, the suspect tensed up and resisted arrest, according to the case report. Cpl. Henderson said he attempted to counter the resistance with a single fist strike to his torso.

The suspect, Joshua Jackson, has filed a lawsuit. In the lawsuit, it states that Henderson punched Jackson in the stomach without legal justification. The lawsuit also says that Jackson was intoxicated but nonviolent or threatening. Jackson was not charged with a crime at the time but was detained.

James Roberts, Jackson's attorney, said, "There is not a particular sum of money that we are suing for at this time. This is a case about an officer abusing his authority and a citizen standing up for his constitutional rights."

Roberts also said, "Former Fruita Police Officer Garrett Henderson used excessive force against Mr. Jackson who was not actively resisting arrest or threatening officers at the time that Henderson punched him. Henderson used excessive force as a result of Fruita training its officers on Fruita’s unconstitutional policy and practice, which allowed officers to use force against compliant suspects who were not actively resisting arrest."

We will have more information on this case as it comes available.