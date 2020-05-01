Last day of remote learning for all D51 students is May 14th

Remote learning is wrapping up for school D51 on May 14th.

D51 superintendent Diana Sirko sent out a letter to all D51 families last night announcing the last day of remote learning lessons.

This allows students to finish all lessons and projects in time and get them turned in to teachers before grades are due.

It will also give family and staff time to clear out materials, desks, and return Chromebooks.

Your child’s school will also be in touch to discuss checkout procedures and health and safety guidelines.

For more information visit:

www.d51schools.org/news/what_s_new/remote_learning_to_end_may_14