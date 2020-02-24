Kobe Bryant honored with celebration of life

Almost a month after he was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others, a public memorial service is being held for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

Memorabilia for NBA star Kobe Bryant are placed at a memorial for Bryant while fans gather to pay their respect near Staples Center in Los Angeles Feb. 2. A service to celebrate his life will be held Monday. Bryant died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Fans attending the public memorial are watching a video of highlights from the 20-year career of the former Los Angeles Lakers star.

A host of NBA greats past and present are mourning at the public memorial: Jerry West, Phil Jackson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Pau Gasol and Steph Curry.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel introduced Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, who received a rousing cheer from the crowd.

Vanessa thanked the crowd for coming, saying she’s received an outpouring of love. An emotional Kimmel says that the world could be “grateful for the time we had with them.”

The memorial began Beyonce singing her hits “XO” and “Halo.”

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel spoke first. Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed last month in a helicopter crash in foggy weather while heading to a basketball tournament that Gianna was to play in.

Many fans are violating the cellphone use ban on Monday and are taking photos and videos.

It’s somber and people are chatting in whispers and leafing through programs from their seats as songs like Eric Clapton’s “Layla,” the Beatles’ “Yesterday” and Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic” play in the minutes before the formal ceremony starts.

The celebration of life will feature music and retrospectives on Bryant’s career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world. Bryant became active in film, television and writing after his career ended in 2016.

Fans will be given the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

“He inspired a whole generation of young athletes,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said.

“I grew up watching him play you know. He’s a part of a lot of our lives. He’s a special person,” a fan said.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private memorial service earlier this month in Corona del Mar, Cal.

Bryant spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers, much of that time playing at the Staples Center.

Tickets for today’s services ranged from $24.02 to $224. Those price points, along with today’s date, are in honor of the No. 24 jersey Bryant wore the latter part of his career and the No. 2 jersey Gianna wore in youth basketball.

Bryant is so synonymous with Los Angeles, he has a day honoring him.

That passion for the game is something Bryant shared with Gianna, or Gigi as she was known.

“Coaching the kids is fun because my daughter just decided she wanted to play two and a half years ago. It’s fun to sit there watching them hoop,” Bryant said.

The six passengers traveling with Bryant and his daughter in the helicopter that crashed into a Southern California mountainside last month were joined by their love of basketball.

Among them, two teammates of Bryant’s 13-old-daughter, a coach with a rising profile in girls’ basketball and three parents of basketball-crazed children.

Their pilot, who was taking them to a basketball tournament, was a veteran flier whose friends and customers said was exactly the guy a passenger would want at the controls.

