Keynote speaker talks about Colorado's energy profile

Coal, natural gas and business expansion are just some of the things talked about at a local energy meeting Wednesday.

The Employment and Energy series talked about how we can be kind to the environment while also being a leader in efficiency when it comes to energy.

A lot of the discussions centered around how the state can benefit from our resources. They also touched on the possible National Environmental Policy Act reform and how it could speed up project approval times.

According to city officials, the average household in Colorado spends over $1,500 a year on energy, which is lower than the national average.