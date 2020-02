When we think of those who are homeless, we often times forget that even young adults are a part of that group.

The House is making strides to ensure that the youth in our community has a place to call home.

Karis apartments is a branch of The House whose goal is to help homeless people between 18-24 with housing.

The new 34 unit building will also provide case managers, security and in house therapy.

The House hopes to have the apartment complex completed by fall.