KJCT receives awards from Colorado Broadcasters Association

KJCT and KKCO received dozens of other awards from the Colorado Broadcaster Association for their work throughout 2019.

The following is a list of awards awarded by the CBA in the Small Market Television category:

AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE:

- Best Public Service Announcement: Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, Brian Wiley, Lisa Terry, Kirsten Epple (KKCO)

- Best Community Service Campaign: RiversEdge West, Ryan Kolegas (KKCO)

- Best Station Promo: The Friday Night Blitz, Brian Wiley, Kirsten Eppler, Lisa Terry (KKCO)

- Best Television Commerical for an Advertiser: Barr Family Dentistry, Kirsten Eppler, Lisa Terry (KKCO)

- Best Sales Campaign for an Advertiser: Cappella of Grand Junction, Brian Wiley, Kirsten Eppler, Lisa Terry (KKCO)

- Best Feature News Report: Miracle for Maisie, Grace Reader (KKCO)

- Best General Assignment Report, within 24 hours: Mercury Exposure, Stephanie Bennett (KKCO)

- Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 hours: High School Blacklist, Grace Reader (KKCO)

- Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast: KKCO 11 News at 5:00 PM

- Best Weathercaster: Butch McCain (KKCO)

- Best Station Website: www.kkco11news.com

Certificates of Merit

- Best Public Service Announcement: Partners Bike Club, Brian Wiley, Kirsten Eppler (KJCT)

- Best Television Commercial for an Advertiser: Jet Boat Colorado, Brian Wiley (KJCT)

- Best Sales Campaign for an Advertiser: CO-OP Country, Brian Wiley, Kirsten Eppler, Lisa Terry (KJCT)

- Best Feature News Report: Best Feature Stroke Survivor: Jason Burger (KJCT)

- Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 hours: Teacher Cuts Student's Hair, Grace Reader (KKCO)

- Best Video Essay with No Narrative: Yoga for Veterans, Megan McNeil (KKCO)

- Best Sportscaster: Paulina Aguilar (KKCO)

- Best Station Website: kjct8.com

Stacey Stewart, General Manager of KKCO and KJCT, received the Colorado Broadcaster Associations Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award.

The Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award is presented to someone actively engaged in Colorado radio or television broadcasting and may be an on or off-air staff member. The recipient is an individual who, through leadership, skill, and dedication, is advancing the broadcast industry in our state and nation.

Rex Howell was a pioneer Colorado broadcaster who served both the Front Range and Western Slope. He was a driving force and the co-founder of the Colorado Broadcaster Association.