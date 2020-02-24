Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to restored charges

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has plead not guilty to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself and falsely reporting it to police.

In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. A special prosecutor decided to prosecute Smollett again, 11 months after county prosecutors dropped charges that the "Empire" actor hired two men to fake an attack to further his career. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

The 37-year-old entered a Chicago courthouse Monday wearing sunglasses and sporting a beard.

He faces six counts of felony disorderly conduct. Smollett was initially charged shortly after he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago last year.

But the county prosecutor’s office dropped the charges weeks later, angering police and city officials.

A special prosecutor tasked with looking into the decision recently announced that Smollett had been indicted for a second time.

