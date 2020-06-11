June is PTSD awareness month-- it stands for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Though the disease is commonly associated with veterans-- and a high percentage of vets do acquire it from combat-- it can also stem from other traumas as well.

Triggers can occur in things like nightmares and flashbacks.

One symptom is avoidance, of anything that might remind someone of that experience.

The first step in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs- Grand Junction VA Medical Center treatment plan for PTSD is: a conversation—to uniquely cater to each patient’s needs.

"Some people might think PTSD is about weakness, or you know, they chose it, the reality is not only is it not about weakness, not about people choosing it, but you also can't ignore that,” says Kara Harmon PTSD Clinical Team Program Manager, Western Colorado Health Care Services.

Due to covid-19, the V.A. now offers virtual options for people seeking treatment.

You can text the veteran’s crisis line at 838-255.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

