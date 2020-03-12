JUCO remains cautious amid COVID-19 concerns

Though JUCO is only a few months away, officials with the series are starting to question what the future of the tournament will look like with the growing cases of COVID-19 in our country.

As for now, JUCO is operating as normal. They are selling tickets, gathering sponsors and preparing for the week long tournament.

A few teams have already ended their baseball season, so they are questioning if their will be enough teams to even host a tournament.

Depending on what Colorado decides, JUCO will have to adhere to state rules when it comes to public events and COVID 19.

"This is uncharted territory," says Jamie Hamilton, Chairmen of Grand Junction Baseball Committee. "We've had rain and we've had weather but we've still had people in the stands. If there is a direction by the state of Colorado that says you can't have gatherings of more than 1000 people then we are just going to have to take a look at that."

JUCO has been around for over 60 years and they never had to cancel a tournament before.