JUCO & Grand Junction extend contract

Grand Junction would be kicking off its 61st annual JUCO World Series this Memorial Day weekend. But because of COVID-19, JUCO had to take a back seat. It has been cancelled for the first time since it began in 1959.

There won’t be a 2020 champion, a decision made by the NJCAA back in March.

"We all love baseball but we also want our athletes and our students to be safe. At the end of the day, that’s why we’re not here. We want to keep everyone safe during this pandemic,” says Diane Schwenke, Chamber of Commerce.

Juco brings in about a 120,000 people from across the country. With out those people means an impact economically. The Grand Valley is taking an impact of about 5-6 million dollars that businesses won't see. That ranges from hotels, restaurants, ticket sales and vendors.

But people are already looking toward the future. It was announced this week, the NJCAA extended their agreement with the Grand Junction Baseball Committee to host JUCO for an additional nine years taking them through the year 2044.

"To the community, we’d really like to say thank you for all the years you have been here. Stick with us and we’ll see you here next summer,” says Diane.

Central Arizona are the 2019 JUCO World Series Champions, beating Iowa Western, 13-8.

For ticket refunds please visit jucogj.org for contact information.

