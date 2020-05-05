Is it mandatory for store shoppers to wear masks? Local health officials respond

Is it mandatory for employees and shoppers to wear a mask in Mesa County? We spoke with Mesa County Public Health who say they are not requiring store shoppers to wear masks, but are encouraging it.

They say individual stores can choose to put their own requirements in place when it comes to COVID-19 safety.

“It’s unfortunate because we’re trying to ease into doing more business, but we have to do that cautiously, and it’s important for people to do their part and wear their mask when they’re going into a store,” says Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr.

Local health officials are requiring retail store employees working directly with the public to wear masks.