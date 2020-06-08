Iron Mountain Hot Springs Reopens

Iron Mountain Hot Springs opened back up for the first time in three months and a lot has changed…

Non-pass holders can now only go for a span of two and a half hours with an online reservation.

Due to Glenwood Springs city guidelines, guests have to wear a face covering when not in the water.

Sanitizing has been increased throughout the facility—they’ve also suspended towel rentals.

“So we’re pretty excited that these new attractions—that the larger attractions are open so people can enjoy everything there is to offer here in Glenwood Springs,” says Lisa Langer, director of tourism, Glenwood Springs.

