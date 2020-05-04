Investigation starts after deadly Delta County plane crash

We're told investigators with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board got to a local airport after a deadly plane crash.

It happened Sunday, May 3rd after 11, at Blake Field in Delta.

When first responders got there, they found the wreckage of a small plane off the east end of the runway.

Crews confirmed the pilot was dead at the scene.

It was originally reported the plane was possibly home-made, but in a statement, the FAA said it was a single-engine Rans S-12, a lightweight aircraft.

So far its still unknown what caused the crash, but Sheriff Taylor in Delta County shared what he knows.

"Witnesses noted that the plane was making some strange noises, one witness described it like a chainsaw, an intermittent engine...and then saw the plane dipping its wings a few times," Sheriff Taylor said.

We're told the pilot was from Eckert, but the Coronor's office has not given us identification info yet.

