In-person voting kicks off for state primaries

June 22 marks the start of early in-person voting for the statewide primaries but officials are encouraging people to do it by mail, or drop box.

So far, county officials say they have seen a low voter turnout. But, they say it may not be because of COVID-19, saying that it's normal to see a slow first week, and most voters come just before election day.

"I think in-person voting is very important, obviously I'm carrying ballots, and I'm not going to trust them to the mail. I always deliver by hand,” says one Mesa County Voter.

The deadline for ballots to be turned in is June 30, by 7 p.m.

