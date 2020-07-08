Illegal marijuana grow investigation in Whitewater

An active investigation today on an illegal marijuana grow on public lands involving several agencies.

We don’t know how much marijuana is involved but the DEA is helping investigate.

“I didn’t know it was growing, but I’m very glad the county discovered it.

I don’t think it was an operation that was too rampant, as far as this part of our community,” said Whitewater resident Natalie Lineback.

MCSO told us local, and federal law enforcement officials would be working in the area of Kannah Creek in Whitewater.

Neighbors in that area telling us they didn’t know there was a problem to begin with.

“I hope everyone is apprehended that needs to be, and the plants are removed to the best of their ability,” Lineback said.

We were told to contact the US Attorney’s Office for any new information, but all we got was a statement, confirming what the sheriff’s office had said.

We were told an Army National Guard helicopter would help out too, but the neighbors we talked to never saw one.

No specific location of the grow has been released. The DEA and US Forest service got help from a number of local, federal and state agencies.

“For that to be that close here to us and around our home is a little unsettling,” said neighbor Matt Smith.

We’re also told the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is involved, but so far, no suspect information has been released.

This is the full statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

“This morning the DEA along with other law enforcement agencies irradiated to illegal marijuana grows in Grand Junction, no other information regarding this matter is available at this time.”