One person made it out safely after a house fire in Clifton.

Around noon Thursday, Clifton Fire District, along with Palisade Fire Department, were called out to 3400 block of F 3/4 Road.

When they got to the house, they saw smoke and flames coming from the chimney.

Crews on scene were able to get to the roof and put the fire out quickly.

Officials say the fire did not spread throughout the house.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.