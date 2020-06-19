Hotel Maverick and Devil’s Kitchen Restaurant opens its doors

The long awaited boutique teaching hotel at Colorado Mesa University, Hotel Maverick, is open for business.

Aside from accommodation services, they offer a restaurant named Devil's Kitchen… but don't confuse it with the hiking trail in Fruita.

Students from Western Colorado Community College’s culinary program are able to work at the restaurant for practicum credit, while students from CMU will likely focus on the hospitality side of the hotel.

The menu features Colorado based dishes like bison, elk, and venison.

"It is a challenging time to open up, but we're following all the CDC requirements and Mesa County regulations,” says general manager Tammy Anderson.

They were originally going to open in April, but the virus delayed a lot of their progress and they officially opened this week.