Hospital officials plan to restart surgeries, anticipate virus rebound

Hospital experts say they can start doing elective surgeries again starting April 27th, but warn there could be a second wave of COVID cases later this summer.

At a Mesa County press briefing, officials talked about setting rules for businesses to reopen, like limiting the amount of customers inside a building, and rules for employees.

But hospital experts at St. Mary's say they feel ready to start doing elective surgeries again, and say the COVID data suggests Mesa County peaked weeks ago.

St. Mary's also says ICU patients, confirmed or suspected of COVID-19, never exceeded more than 15...a number that's encouraging for the hospital. But experts warn the virus could rebound in july or august.

“There may be some people that still have it in the community, and it may come back and rebound a little bit. That's why there's still that emphasis on maintaining that safe social distance practice, even though we're starting to reopen businesses and reopen the economy generally,” said President of St. Mary’s Bryan Johnson.

The hospital says a patient must test negative for COVID-19 before any elective surgeries are done.

St. Mary's said they have not had to furlough anyone but they have asked some employees to take time off because of financial reasons.

The hospital says their financial hit from the pandemic is going to be in the $20 million range, and could be more.