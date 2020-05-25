Honoring Fallen Soldiers-- the Grand Valley’s Memorial Day

Traditionally, there is a ceremony is held with over a thousand people, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, but this year it was pre-recorded and shared on social media.

The cemetery is asking that people wear masks and limit groups to ten people if they choose to visit.

Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971, honoring of U.S. soldiers who died in service.

"In the war, my lieutenant got the congressional medal of honor when he picked me up, and I was already knocked down and so I said after that, I will volunteer the rest of my life helping other people,” says James Meineke, Korean War veteran.

There is a national moment of remembrance at 3 PM every year in the U.S.

