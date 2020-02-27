Home fire on 28 1/2 Road

At approximately 6:40 A.M., on Feb. 27, 2020, Grand Junction Fire Department were sent to a home fire on the 200 block of 28 1/2 Road in Orchard Mesa.

The owners of the home called the fire in and reported that they had safely evacuated.

When the GJFD arrived on scene they discovered the fire started in the back of the home, which was primarily outside.

Luckily crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The house sustained moderate smoke damage, displacing two adults and two children living there. There are no reported injuries from the fire.

Grand Junction Fire Department responded with Truck 1, Engine 2, Truck 3, Engine 4, Ambulance 1, Ambulance 2, and a Battalion Chief. Mesa County Sheriffs office also responded to assist with scene safety and traffic control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more information on this incident contact the Community Outreach Office at (970)549-5858 or by e-mail at GJFirePIO@gjcity.org.