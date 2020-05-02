Hiker rescued on Monument

At 12:09 PM Saturday, The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of a hiker who had fallen off a cliff on Ribbon Trail off of Andy's Loop.

The hiker was alone and was found by bystanders who were able to assist the hiker and send for help. Bystanders were able to meet GJFD and Mesa County Sheriff's Officers at the trailhead and direct rescuers in. Crews were able to reach the hiker quickly and provide immediate care.

Due to the patient's injuries, and location, Mesa County Search and Rescue was called for assistance as well as St. Mary's CareFlight. This call required the stokes basket, big wheel, high and low-angle rope rescue as well as manpower to safely extricate the hiker.

The hiker's identification has not been released. Injuries are unknown.

We will update this article as we get more information.

