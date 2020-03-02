Highline lake set to open for boaters on Wednesday

As we're heading into the warmer temperatures, it's a sure sign boating season is near.

Highline Lake is expected to open for boaters this Wednesday. Right now the lake is still seeing some ice near the dam.

Staff had to push back the lake's opening just a few days to give it some time to melt. Ice levels fluctuate every year. This year Highline had an upwards of six inches of ice.

For those planning to head out soon, park staff want to remind boaters to have all safety gear on board and to make sure your boat is cleaned, drained and dry.

"We have had a lot of boaters already calling that have been boating on Lake Powell. It is an infested body of water with mussels. People have already been calling to see if they can get their boats inspected and decontaminated. So if you have been at Lake Powell it's very important that you give us a heads up. If you come out, we will have to do decontamination's on those boats," says Highline Park Manager, Alan Martinez.

Staff says water temperatures are still a bit chilly for swimming. The swim beach is expected to open up the second week in May.

