Hi Fives unveil new robot

The Hi Fives robotics team is unveiling their brand new robot.

The team has been working for weeks to put it together. They started constructing back in the beginning of January.

The robot has yet to be named, but it will be featured in just three weeks at their first tournament of the season.

"A lot of the stuff we custom make ourselves. So all of our sheet metal, we CNC and cut all of it and design ourselves. So basically everything but our gears and motors, we're designing and building ourselves," says chief executive officer for the Hi Fives, Zachary Guptill.

The Hi Fives will be competing in two regional events in the next few weeks. The first one is in Denver and the next one is in Boise.