Herbicide application beginning in Mesa County

As we near the spring bloom, weeds will return too and Mesa County Weed Management is prepping for herbicide application.

Each year, the county performs weed treatment along county roads. This process starts the week of March 16 and will continue periodically through October. The targeted plants are invasive ones like koshia and goatheads.

"We manage a number of different species. Basically, a noxious weed is a non-native plant that is damaging in some way whether it's economically damaging to livestock, personal pets or people, or it could be damaging to the natural environment and ecosystems," said Montana Cohn, Coordinator of Mesa County Noxious Weed Program.

If homeowners don't want herbicide sprayed along their property, they can be put on a "no spray" list. Property owners should mark their property with a flag or sign. Homeowners should also contact Mesa County Noxious Weed and Pest Management to be put on the list.

Mesa County Noxious Weed and Pest Management Contact Information:

weed.pest@mesacounty.us

(970) 255-7121