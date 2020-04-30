Help prevent fires as hot days approach

The temperature is starting to heat up in the valley and that means potential red flag warnings. Thursday was a record of 89 degrees, above average temperature for spring time in Grand Junction. Friday is expected to be even hotter.

“Typically we see highs around 70 this time of year so the fact that we're getting into the mid and upper 80's is pretty significant. We have hit the warmest days of the year here. With that heat, we also have dry conditions. We don't have a lot of moister in the air and you start to add the wind that we're seeing, you get into the red flag conditions," says Chris Sanders, Meteorologist, National Weather Service.

But there are other factors to take into consideration. Fire can be caused by simple things like a hastily discarded cigarette bud or a piece of machinery that is throwing sparks or causes heat.

Grand Junction Fire Department says we can all help to do our part. If you are barbecuing, make sure it’s well maintained and cleaning excess grease. Make sure to keep your lawn nicely watered to prevent a fire from reaching your home

As people venture out in public once more, COVID-19 can pose a threat to those who fight fire.

“The concern about COVID is that if our crews became sick, that we would have personal available. Our crews are still working; they're still out there every day. And we're maintaining our heighten level of awareness about COVID and taking extra precautions," says Dirk Clingman, GJFD.

The GJFD Wildland team must also stay healthy in case they're sent to help other states with fires.

