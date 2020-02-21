Infections climb in South Korea as world fights virus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported an eight-fold jump in viral infections Saturday with more than 400 cases mostly linked to a church and a hospital, and the death toll in Iran climbed to five from a new virus that started in China but has spread globally.

Visitors wearing face masks walk near the Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the 14th-century Gyeongbok Palace, and one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. South Korea on Saturday reported a six-fold jump in viral infections in four days to 346, most of them linked to a church and a hospital in and around the fourth-largest city where schools were closed and worshipers and others told to avoid mass gatherings. (Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea’s Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip says the outbreak has entered a serious new phase but expressed cautious optimism that it can be contained to the region surrounding Daegu, where the first case was reported on Tuesday.

Globally, nearly 78,000 people have been infected in 29 countries, and more than 2,300 have died.

A dozen towns in Italy effectively went into lockdown after the deaths of two people infected with the virus.

South Korea on Saturday reported most of the new infections linked to a church and a hospital in and around the fourth-largest city where health workers scrambled to screen more than 9,000 worshipers.

There’s concern that the death toll, currently at three, could grow.

The vice health minister says virus patients with signs of pneumonia or other serious condition from the Cheongdo hospital were transferred to other facilities, 17 of them critical.

He says the outbreak entered a serious new phase, but still expressed hope it can be contained to the southeastern Daegu region.

In some positive news, China’s daily count fell to 397 cases, though another 109 people died of the disease.

Iran now says 5 dead out of 28 infected with new coronavirus



Iranian health authorities are reporting another death from the new virus that emerged in China, bringing the death toll in Iran to five out of 28 confirmed cases.

A health ministry spokesman reported the latest fatality on Saturday, but did not specify when it occurred. He said the death was from among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

Two other people died Friday, as Iranians voted in nationwide parliamentary elections Friday.

Many voters went to the polls wearing face masks, and some pharmacies ran out of masks and hand sanitizer amid the election-day rush.

Italy towns close down amid virus case clusters, 2 deaths

A dozen towns in northern Italy are effectively locked down after the deaths of two people infected with the new virus from China and a growing cluster of cases with no direct links to the origin of the outbreak abroad.

The secondary contagions prompted local authorities in the Lombardy and Veneto regions to order schools, businesses, and restaurants closed, and to cancel sporting events and Masses.

A national ordinance initially imposed restrictions on 10 towns southeast of Milan.

The president of Lombardy said there were 39 confirmed cases in the region on Saturday, where 10 towns received orders to suspend nonessential activities and services.

