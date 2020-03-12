Health insurance options expanded for District 51 employees

District 51 adding Monument Health Insurance as a new option for employees.

Starting this month, D-51 employees, who receive their health insurance through the school district, now have more choices since D-51 added a Monument Health Insurance plan as an option. The switch will allow for employees to access more specialists, primary care providers, more hospitals and facilities like labs.

"What we, at Monument Health, do is we take the time to get to know our members. We hear what's important to them and then we help connect them to certain primary care providers, or practices, that'll be a good fit and where they have guaranteed access and can always get in," said Stephanie Motter, Monument Health.

Monument Health has more than 160 primary care providers in the Grand Valley and Delta.