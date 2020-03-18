Health experts speak on hospital prep, testing for COVID-19

At a press conference, hospital experts stressed that now is the time to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, before resources get too thin.

Another big topic was testing, and why its taking longer for results to come back.

Hospital officials from all around the Grand Valley talked about how they are adjusting in the midst of the COVID-19 spread.

Doctors at St. Mary's, Community, and Colorado Canyons hospitals both said they have the ability to expand their total critical patient hospital beds, but emphasized the concern is there may be more patients than available beds at some point.

The health department addressed COVID-19 testing, saying it used to take about 24 hours to get results back, but now its about five days, mainly because labs are overwhelmed and they're spread out across the state and country.

"We've already went through two reference labs that we started to use and then they got overwhelmed, and are no longer taking tests, so right now, we are using the state lab...there have been emergency approvals across the country for new testing ability, so I'm hoping that our hospital and other hospitals can bring that testing in house," said Dr. Thomas Tobin, at Community Hospital.

Dr. Tobin also said in house testing would need FDA approval and could take several weeks.

Health department experts said the deaths from this virus are occurring in the vulnerable populations, specifically those who are 60 and older, and those who have compromised immune systems.

Mesa County has only had one positive test for COVID-19.