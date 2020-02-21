A local brewing company has a new certification, thanks to one head brewer.

Jason Mattingly, Brewer at Copper Club Brewing Company just passed his Cicerone exam, level two.There are four levels.

This means he has an extensive knowledge of beer after years of preparation.

The exam took around six hours to complete, in a written portion exam and in a taste test.

"What a Somalia is to wine, this is to beer," says Mattingly. "It goes from everything to keeping and serving beer, food and beer pairings, the brewing process."

The Cicerone exam is widely considered the industry standard in becoming a beer Somalia.

We're told Mattingly is one out of more than 3,000 people in the U.S. with this certification.

He says he's also the only brewer in the Grand Valley to be a certified.

