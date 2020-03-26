Hazardous waste and organic compounding facilities closed

The Mesa County Landfill has made some changes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hazardous waste collection facility and organic materials composting facilities have closed. They will take hazardous materials for very small quantity generators. For organic materials, businesses may bring green waste to the landfill for free. As for the landfill, it will be operating as normal.

"These changes do not affect the landfill," said solid waste director Jennifer Richardson. "The landfill will remain open for normal disposal. However, we do encourage residents to use the commercial haulers whenever possible. We get through this together, a short period of time, protect our most vulnerable residents and in the end we will come out stronger."

With only one landfill in the area, these efforts are being taken to protect the community and the landfill operating staff. If you have hazardous materials, box it up and they will retake it when things get back to normal.