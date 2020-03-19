Colorado hair, nail salons and massage parlors ordered to shut down

Hair and nail salons, along with spas, tattoo and massage parlors were ordered Thursday to shut down through April 30th. The executive order was issued by Gov. Jared Polis.

This is an expansion of his public health order that shut down restaurants, bars and casinos statewide earlier this week.

Effective Thursday at 8 a.m., those “non-essential personal services facilities,” as well as horse tracks and off-track betting facilities were added to the order, which originally closed bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms and casinos.

The original order was issued March 16th.

The updated order extends all the closures through April 30th.

The state considers “nonessential personal services” to include services and products not necessary to maintain one’s health or safety, or the sanitation and essential operation of a business or residence.

The restrictions imposed by this order do not apply to any of the following: places of public accommodation that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries.

Failure to comply with the order will subject businesses to penalties of up to a $1,000 fine and a year of jail time.

On March 10, 2020, Polis declared a State of Emergency related to the presence of COVID-19 in the State. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed that COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the State of Colorado.

On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared a National Emergency due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are three deaths related to the virus in Colorado and 277 presumptive positive cases in the state.

One presumptive positive test has been confirmed in Mesa County.

There are zero cases in Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties.

