Habitat for Humanity celebrating new housing project

Habitat for Humanity breaking ground on a new housing project in Grand Junction.

Friday morning the organization hosted a groundbreaking celebration of Habitat's third phase of the Hoffman Country Village Subdivision. There's already more than 50 homes in the subdivision and this new project will add another 24 homes.

"There's pressure on the average price of housing. It's going up and up. Habitat is a wonderful model to involve people into putting in some sweat equity, building their own homes, getting in that first home, getting some stability and knowing they have a safe place to live," said Anne Wenzel, Community Foundation.

Habitat for Humanity helps provide affordable housing. Habitat homeowners must dedicate 500 hours of sweat equity in the building of the habitat home, prove financial stability, pay a zero-interest mortgage and take up to 30 hours of financial education classes.