HS athletes work through recruiting without competition

It's easy to feel worried when thinking about the spring sports suspension and when players will be able to take the field again.

Juniors and seniors in high school now have to think about the future and try to navigate college recruitment. The high school sports season has been halted and for seniors, that could mean they have played their final games of the year.

For athletes that are looking to play in college, they now are losing a season of experience and film they are able to share with prospective schools to get recruited. One Fruita Monument baseball senior says communication is key and every athlete and coach is dealing with the same restrictions.

"It's kind of frustrating, of course, but at the same time, I am trying to stay positive with it too," said the Wildcats senior Jack Hawkins. "I still have good interactions with the coaches that I've been talking to. they know the situation too and they are going through it at the same time. just trying to stay positive, have that open dialect with them is all we can really do."