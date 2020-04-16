GJStrong Grant Fund Awards

The Western Colorado Community Foundation is distributing $500,000 to help out twenty non-profit organizations.

It is all a part of the #GJSTRONGFUND that Grand Junction City council created earlier this month.

Twenty-eight applications were submitted; however eight were removed due to eligibility requirements.

We are told half of the $500,000 is going towards food assistance and half is for housing and shelter-related needs.

Most of these emergency funds will be used in the next several weeks to respond to needs in the community.

Organizations receiving the grant awards:

Community Food Bank

District 51 Foundation

Doors 2 Success

Foster Alumni Mentors

Grand Valley Catholic Outreach

Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County

Hilltop Community Resources

Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley

The Joseph Center

Karis the House

Kids Aid

Meals on Wheels Mesa County

Nisley Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Mesa Developmental Services dba Strive

Riverside Educational Center

Salvation Army Grand Junction Corps

Summitwest Care

For more information visit http://www.gjcity.org/globalassets/wccf-gjstrong-fund-list-of-grants-4.14.2020.pdf

