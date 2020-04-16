GJStrong Grant Fund Awards

GRAND JUNCTION,Colo.(KJCT)-- The Western Colorado Community Foundation is distributing $500,000 to help out twenty non-profit organizations.
It is all a part of the #GJSTRONGFUND that Grand Junction City council created earlier this month.
Twenty-eight applications were submitted; however eight were removed due to eligibility requirements.
We are told half of the $500,000 is going towards food assistance and half is for housing and shelter-related needs.
Most of these emergency funds will be used in the next several weeks to respond to needs in the community.
Organizations receiving the grant awards:
Community Food Bank
District 51 Foundation
Doors 2 Success
Foster Alumni Mentors
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach
Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County
Hilltop Community Resources
Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley
The Joseph Center
Karis the House
Kids Aid
Meals on Wheels Mesa County
Nisley Elementary Parent Teacher Organization
Mesa Developmental Services dba Strive
Riverside Educational Center
Salvation Army Grand Junction Corps
Summitwest Care
For more information visit http://www.gjcity.org/globalassets/wccf-gjstrong-fund-list-of-grants-4.14.2020.pdf