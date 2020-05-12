Grand Valley Transit Now Requiring Face Coverings

Grand Valley Transit will now require all riders to wear face coverings while riding the bus.

The policy will go into effect on May 13th and will continue until further notice.

In addition to wearing a face mask GVT riders are still asked to use the GVT system for essential trips only, and spread out on the bus to practice social distancing , wash, and sanitize hands often.

If passengers are feeling sick or have symptoms like fever, cough, or shortness of breath , then they should not ride the bus.

However passengers that have completed recommended quarantine or self-isolation are allowed to ride.

For more information visit WWW.mesacounty.us