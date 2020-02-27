Grand Valley Power awarding scholarships

Grand Valley Power is giving out nine scholarships to local students.

They will be awarding a total of over $20,000 dollars.

Students have to live in a home served by Grand Valley Power or pursuing their undergraduate degree.

"There's students who might not need it so much, and then there's other students who come to us and they're like this really helped us step up, go that extra mile and go to college. Something they maybe couldn't have done without us,” says Grand Valley Power Christmas Wharton.

Applications are due March 1.

