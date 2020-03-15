Grand Junction reopens restroom facilities at local parks

Restroom facilities at parks in Grand Junction are set to reopen on Sunday.

City leaders say the decision was made in light of public health concerns and for the well-being of people in the community.

Below is a list of parks where restroom facilities are set to reopen:

• Canyon View Park

• Eagle Rim Park

• Las Colonias Park

• Lincoln Park

• Sherwood Park

• 5th Street Restrooms

• Duck Pond Park

• Rocket Park

• West Lake Park

• Whitman Park

We're told restrooms that have been closed for the winter will remain closed.

The Parks and Recreation Department says staff members plan to increase how often they clean the facilities and the depth of the cleaning in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The Colorado Department of Public Health also recommends that public gatherings or events with more than 250 people be cancelled or postponed.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.