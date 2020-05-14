Grand Junction motorcycle community ride to life spirits

Black sheep Motorcycle Ministry and the local biker community is riding around town putting on parades to lift people’s spirits.

It all started with a birthday parade for their friend who wanted to celebrate her twins’ birthday. They've ridden as far as Garfield County and now visit about four homes a week and sometimes 10 on the weekend.

An 8-year old girl wrote a letter with tears of joy, thanking them for making her feel special. They’ve ridden for veterans but impacted Saint Mary's Hospital when they went to visit their friend, Merrily, who was in a bike accident earlier in May. They formed the shape of a heart on the roof with their bikes.

“We are out here just trying to bless the community. When they see us roll by on our motorcycles, it’s something special,” says Dinky Lane, Black Sheep Harley-Davidson for Christ.

If you have a special someone who would like a visit their Facebook page at DinkysBikerPeeps.

