Grand Junction business incubator offers help to small businesses

Small businesses are facing the brunt of the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of them trying to get federal funding and running into dead ends. The Business Incubator in Grand Junction is offering help to small businesses who are applying through the federal aid program. One takeaway that incubator executive Jon Maraschin wants people to get is not to panic and do anything rash.

“We're going to be okay. There is plenty of money out there,” said incubator executive director Mark Maraschin. “If there’s not, there is going to be more. Pretty much every type of business on the planet can apply for the PPP loans or the idle loans or other funds. The city is stepping in, the state is stepping in. We're going to start proactively reaching out to businesses next week to see where they’re at. We have time. It’s not the time to make bad decisions.”

The Business Incubator is not conducting any in-person visits. They will set up telemeetings on Zoom or other apps. To get in touch with them go to their web site, gjincubator.org.